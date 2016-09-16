Major rivers swell again Massive erosions feared

Major rivers in Bangladesh swelled again fed by onrush of waters from upstream India following heavy rainfall, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board.

WDB’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre officials discounted the possibility of fresh floods in Bangladesh.

But they expressed fears that massive erosions would cause losses when the rivers would begin to recede.

The Surma-Kushiyara is flowing above the danger mark at five points and the Kobadak at one point inundating low lying areas.

The FFWC said that the Jamuna, Ganges-Padma and Surma-Kushiyara were rising.

The Brahmaputra began to recede, it said.

The Kobadak is flowing above its danger mark at Jhikargacha.

The Surma is following above the danger mark at Amalshid, Sheola and Sherpur in Sylhet, When asked FFWC executive engineer Sazzad Hossain told New Age that Surma-Kushiyara were flowing above their danger marks due to continued onrush of waters from India’s Barak basin over the 10 days.

He said that both rivers were swelling swiftly.

He said, the recent heavy rainfall in Bihar and Jharkhand caused Padma’s swelling.

He said that the Padma would continue to rise for two more days.

‘But there is no possibility of floods now,’ he said.

But he expressed fears that heavy erosions would occur as the rivers begin to recede.