Road accidents kill 36 in four days

At least 36 people were killed and 90 others were injured in separate road accidents across the country in the last four days, until Thursday.

In Mymensingh, two youths– Mohammad Ali and Shahed– were killed on the spot when their private car hit a roadside poll after their driver lost control over the vehicle at Meherabari area under Valuka on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 11:00am on Thursday.

In Natore, an 11-year-old boy Alif Hossain was killed when a three-wheeler hit him as he was playing on the road in front of their house at village Brahmanpur Purba under Naldanga Upazila around 11:00am on Thursday.

In Dhaka, an elderly couple was killed as a speeding car hit them in Shewrapara area Wednesday morning.

The victims were identified as Ataur Rahman, 70, and his wife Rawshan Ara, 60, of Shewrapara neighbourhood in the capital.

The duty officer of Kafrul police station and also a sub-inspector, Meherunnisa, said the speeding car hit them as they were standing on the footpath adjacent to Shewrapara bus stand around 6:30am, leaving them dead on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies and handed those over to family members without any autopsy.

In Thakurgaon, three people, including a woman, were killed and a minor boy was injured as a minibus hit a pick-up van on Thakurgaon-Dinajpur highway at Baro Khonchabari in sadar upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ramjan Ali, 60, and Abdul Gaffar, 60, both residents of village Rajbari, and Rozina Akhter, 22, of village Prannagar in the upazila.

In Chittagong, two people, including a woman, were killed and four others were wounded as a truck hit a minibus they were riding on Dhaka-Chittagong highway at Madan Haat of Sitakunda upazila Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Palina, 30, an ethnic minority woman, and Shyamlal Chandra Paul, 42.

In Dinajpur, four people including a minor boy were killed and 30 others were injured on Dinajpur-Rangpur highway near Palli Bidyut office under Dinajpur’s Kotwali police station when a Rangpur-bound bus of AHK Paribahan upturned into a roadside ditch around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

In Jhalokathi, a 10-year old boy, Mehedi Hasan, was killed and his father Md Jamal Mia, mother Monuja Begum and grandmother were injured as a Jhalokathi-bound bus from Barisal hit their rickshaw on its rear on Barisal-Jhalokathi highway at Pratap area under Jhalokathi police station on Wednesday noon.

In Sirajganj, a police constable, Md Abu Musa, 35, of village Afra under Santhia police station in Pabna was killed as his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified bus on Sirajganj-Nagarbari road near Ullapara rail station under Ullapara police station on Wednesday morning, said Ullapara police station officer-in-charge, Dewan Kaushik Ahmed.

In Comilla, a motor biker, Motaleb Hossain, 30, of Barapara under Comilla Sadar Dakhkhin upazila died as an unidentified bus hit his motorcycle at Paduarbazar area under the upazila on early Wednesday.

In Kushtia, an engine-van driver Obaidur Rahman, 40, of Kazipur village under Gangni in Meherpur was killed as his engine van collided head-on with a bus on Kushtia-Iswardi highway at Trimohini area under Kushtia Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

In Ashulia of Dhaka, two unidentified women were killed and 25 other passengers were wounded as a bus flipped into a ditch at Abdullahpur-Bipile road at Morgang area under Ashulia police station on Tuesday evening, Ashulia police station OC Mohsinul Quadir, said.

In Pirojpur, Md Rubel, 14, of village Shankarpur under Kaukhali died on the spot as his motorcycle hit a roadside tree near Pangasia Bazaar under the upazila on Tuesday afternoon, Kaukhali police station OC Jahangir Hossain said.

In Jamalpur, two girls– Rupsha, 9, and Ambia, 12– of Modoner Char village under Dewanganj upazila in the district were killed as a human hauler hit them at Pullakandi on Dewanganj-Sanandabari road under the upazila Tuesday noon, said Dewanganj police station OC Mostasinur Rahman.

In Madaripur, two unidentified men were killed as their auto-rickshaw was hit by a bus on its rear at Kalkini on Dhaka-Barisal highway in Madaripur early Tuesday.

In Jhenaidah, a sub-inspector of Narail detective branch of police, Jahidul Islam, 40, was killed at Bhatai bazaar under Shailkupa upazila in the district as his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon, Shailkupa police said.

In Pabna, three people – Jalal Hossain of village Boyra and Raihan Raj of village Saatmile under Pabna Sadar upazila in the district and another unidentified man, all passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, were killed as the auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a Pabna-bound bus on Monday night on Pabna-Rajshahi highway at Maligachha intersection under Sadar upazila.

In Nilphamari, two youths – Dulal Chandra, 24 of Khatarampur village and Ananta Kumar, 25, of village Sabjan under Dimla upazila in the district were killed as they were run over by a bus at Rabeya intersection under Syedpur upazila in Nilphamari district on Monday evening.

In Rangpur, four people– Md Mostafa, 25, and Dukhu Mia, 30– of Dinajpur Sadar upazila and Md Ajhar Uddin, 28, and Al-Amin, 26, of Birganj upazila in the district were killed and 25 others injured as a bus plunged into a ditch on Dhaka-Rangpur Highway at Madarpur under Pirganj in Rangpur on Monday around 6:00am, said Pirganj police station OC, Rezaul Karim.

In Meherpur, a cattle trader, Rafiqul Islam, 40, of village Gopipur under Meherpur Sadar upazila was killed and his two fellows – Yasin Ali, 45, and Kabidul Islam, 35, of the same village were injured as a bus hit their engine-van loaded with three cows at Terail area under Gangni upazila in the district on Monday around 11:30am.