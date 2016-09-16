EID RETURN JOURNEY: Passengers suffer due to derailment of two trains

The return journey of Eid vacationers was almost smooth on Wednesday and Thursday when a small number of people returned to the cities to join their works.

But two separate train derailments on Dhaka-Chittagong route on Wednesday halted rail communication for about 11 hours which stuck many passengers at different railway stations.

Many people also left Dhaka since Eid night, said private bus operators and Bangladesh Railway officials.

The public and private offices opened on Thursday after six-day Eid holidays, but only a handful of vacationers returned to the cities on Thursday as the weekends started after one-day office on Thursday, said officials.

New Age Chittagong correspondent reported that at least seven persons including two railway staff were injured in the incidents of derailment.

Railway (east zone) general manager Md Abdul Hai told New Age that the last four compartments of Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Godhuly Express from Chittagong derailed near Pahartali Railway Station around 3:20 pm while changing track on Wednesday.

Pahartali Police officer-in-charge Ranjit Barua said in the accident five passengers were injured who took primary treatment at different hospitals.

Rail communication from Chittagong with the rest of the country was halted till 1.40am on Thursday before it had been resumed on one line (the up line).

The down line had been recovered at 5:00pm on Thursday, said Divisional Railway Manager (east zone) Manjurul Islam.

Chandpur-bound Meghna Express, Sylhet–bound Udayan Express and Dhaka-bound Dhaka Mail were stuck at Chittagong Railway Station for the accident.

In another accident, locomotive and two containers of Dhaka-bound container train from Chittagong Port derailed at Fouzderhat area around 11:45am on Wednesday leaving two railway staff wounded.

Rescue of the containers was completed around 4:00pm on Wednesday while on Thursday afternoon the up line had been blocked to recover the locomotive, said officials.

Two separate committees had been formed to investigate the accidents.

Kamlapur railway station manager Sitangshu Chakraborty said on Thursday noon that 19 trains reached Dhaka from different places while 25 trains left the capital as of noon while the number of passengers was low in last two days.

He said a train on Dhaka-Chittagong route, Turna, was delayed for around six hours due to Wednesday’s accident.

The road communications for Eid return passengers were also almost normal while bus operators said long tailback could be seen on roads from today (Friday).

Bus operators at the capital’s Gabtoli terminal said most of advance return tickets for Dhaka from different northern districts were already booked.

‘Almost all our return tickets for Dhaka are booked till September 22,’ said Shymoli Paribahan Gabtoli counter manager Md Zakir.

He also said most of the bus tickets for journey from Dhaka to different districts were also booked as many lower income group people were still leaving the capital.

Sanaul Karim, manager of Hanif Paribahan, said their buses returned Dhaka from different places on Wednesday and Thursday with average of 35 passengers in the 40-seat buses while pressure of passenger would increase from

Friday.

Mithun Rahman, a private-farm executive who returned Dhaka from Bogra, said the roads were almost free on his journey from Wednesday night to early Thursday.

Sadarghat launch terminal traffic inspector Hedayet Ullah said 58 launches reached Dhaka from different placers on Wednesday while 61 launches reached Dhaka from different places as of 12pm on Thursday.

Seventeen outgoing launches left Dhaka as of 12pm on Thursday on scheduled time, Hedayet said, adding that another 105 launches left Dhaka for different destinations on Wednesday.