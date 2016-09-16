PM leaves London for Montreal

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday left here for Canada’s Montreal by an Air Canada flight after 22 hours stopover in the British capital.

The Air Canada flight AC 865 took off from Heathrow Airport at 2:40pm local time carrying the Bangladesh premier while Bangladesh mission officials in London including acting high commissioner Khandakar Mohammad Talha and expatriate Bangladesh nationals here saw her off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to reach Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Montreal at 4:15pm local time when Canadian federal minister and Bangladesh high commissioner in Ottawa Mizanur Rahman will receive her at the airport.

Sheikh Hasian left Dhaka yesterday for 11-day official visit to Canada and USA to attend fifth replenishment conference of the global fund in Montreal and UN General Assembly in New York.

On the sideline of the events the prime minister will also participate in various events and hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders.

During her four-day official visit to Montreal Sheikh Hasina will attend fifth replenishment conference of the global fund at the invitation of her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. The conference to be held on September 16 and 17 will bring together global health leaders to further mobilise efforts to end the epidemics of the deadly diseases by 2030.

GF is the world’s main funding body for activities related to the prevention and treatment of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Sheikh Hasina will attend the opening of the replenishment conference on September 16. She will later join the ministerial pledging moment and official reception of the conference with other heads of state and government.

She will also attend the official dinner to be hosted by her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at Hyatt Regency Montreal.

On September 17, she will attend two panel discussions titled ‘Removing Barriers to Health through Empowering Women and Girls and Reaching the Most Marginalised’ and ‘Engaging and Mobilising Youth to meet the Sustainable Development Goals’.

The Bangladesh prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and hand over the ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ award to Justin Trudeau, which Bangladesh government awarded to Justin’s father Pierre Trudeau posthumously, the then PM of Canada, for his outstanding support and contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

On September 18, Sheikh Hasina would leave Montreal for New York by an Air Canada flight to attend the UN General Assembly and other programmes. She will return home on September 26.