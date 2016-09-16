You are here: Home » Back Page

Relatives snatch away accused from police custody in Sirajganj

September 16, 2016 12:34 am·0 commentsViews:
Our Correspondent . Sirajganj

Relatives of a man wanted in a woman repression case snatched him away from the grip of police at a village in Sirajganj on Thursday, after allegedly beating up police personnel at a wedding ceremony.
Relatives of the suspect, Iman Ali, who was wanted in a case of repressing women, also confined some members of the police who arrested the man at Hatem-Hasil village of Raiganj upazila.
On information, Raiganj Sadar police rushed to the spot and rescued their colleagues.
Three injured policemen and a witness of the case took treatments at a local hospital, officer-in-charge of Raiganj police station, Mahbubur Rahman, said.
Police were yet to arrest the runaway accused again as of filing of the report around 9:15 pm on Thursday.
The Raiganj OC said police responded to a tip and raided the wedding party to arrest Iman Ali. The attending guests and the relatives thwarted the arrest attempt and freed the man who later fled, the OC said.
The relatives and the guests swooped on, and beat up the police and confined four to five cops, OC Mahbub said.

