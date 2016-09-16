Secularism, pluralism under stress in B’desh: Indian FS

Bangladesh ‘must be supported without hesitation’ as the country’s secularism and pluralism ‘are under stress’, the Indian foreign secretary S. Jaishankar said in New Delhi on September 9.

‘It is particularly important that we keep our eye on the overall direction of developments, rather than get excessively fixated with individual events,’ he said in a keynote address to the 2016 East-West Center International Media Conference.

Jaishankar said domestic developments along India’s ‘eastern seaboard are an important driving force’.

Describing relations with Bangladesh strong, substantive and rapidly expanding, he said, border agreements between the two countries created a positive environment for the development of rail and road connectivity, inland waterways, coastal shipping and energy cooperation along the Bay of Bengal.

Hawaii-based East-West Center hosted the four-day conference starting from September 8.