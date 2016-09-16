You are here: Home » Back Page

Minor girl drowns in Ctg

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Chittagong

A minor girl drowned in a pond at Saroatali village of Boalkhali upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Saifa Israt, 6, daughter of Saiful Islam, of Saroatali union under Boalkhali upazila.
Police said Safia fell into the pond near their house while playing on its bank and drowned.
Locals and family members rescued her in unconscious condition and rushed to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared her dead.

