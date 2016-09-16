3 of a family electrocuted in Naogaon

Three members of a family died from electrocution at Saraigachi in Porsha upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Anarul Islam, son of Saifuddin, Anarul’s wife Jahanara Begum, and their 10-year-old son Anwar Hossain of the upazila.

Police said Anarul died on the spot when he received shock coming in contact with a snapped electric wire while bringing ducks home from a paddy field in the evening.

Later Jahanara and Anwar also met the same fate as they came to the rescue of Anarul.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.