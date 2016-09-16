20 killed, found dead in 4 days across country

At least 20 people were either killed or their bodies were recovered by police at different places in the country from Monday to Thursday.

Among them, three were killed in Jamalpur, two in Khulna, two in Chuadanga and one each in the capital, Lakshmipur, Natore, Bogra, Feni, Sylhet, Comilla, Chittagong, Narayanganj, Dinajpur, Noakhali, Gopalganj and Savar, respectively.

In Jamalpur, a transgender person (called hijra in Bangla) was stabbed to death by some miscreants at Batchar village of Islampur upazila, early Thursday.

The superintendent of police of Jamalpur, Nizam Uddin, said the victim was identified as Haider Ali Koli, 40, of the village.

In another incident, the police recovered the body of an unidentified woman, aged about 20, from Thuri Barabil area under Melandah upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon, Melandah police station inspector (investigation) Khondakar Halimul Islam said.

He suspected that the young woman might have been strangled to death after being raped.

The OC said the police also recovered the hanging body of one Nurunnabi, 32, of village Jhaugara under Melandah in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

In Khulna, police recovered the bodies of a couple —Khasru Mollah, 40, and his expecting wife Lipi Begum, 38, of village Ekhri under Terokhada upazila —from two ponds near their residence Wednesday morning, said the officer-in-charge of Terokhada police station, Mesbah Uddin.

He said the bodies bore several injury marks and police arrested two people as suspects.

In Chuadanga, police recovered the body of Rehana Begum, 50, of Hanudarbari village under Sadar upazila in the district from a pond near her home Wednesday morning, Chuadanga Sadar police station officer-in-charge Tojammel Haque said.

In another incident, police recovered the body of Kani Das, 57, of Kabikhali village under Meherpur Sadar upazila from a bus at Shaheed Hasan square at Chuadanga town Monday afternoon, Tojammel Huq said.

In the capital, the body of a house maker, Nasima Akhter Poly, 26, wife of Jahangir Hossain was recovered from her bedroom at Dakhkhin Gaoail under Dakhkhinkhan early Wednesday, said Dakhkhinkhan police station officer-in-charge, Syed Lutfur Rahman.

In Lakshmipur, Hossain Ahmed Shaon, 19, of village Radhapur under Sadar upazila of the district was hacked to death at Abirkhil area of Lakshmipur district town Wednesday afternoon, police said.

In Natore, Abu Taleb, 46, of village Kalikapur under Baraigram, was killed as his paternal uncle Asgar Ali allegedly hit him with a stick on his head at their home on Wednesday in the noon. The incident occurred when Taleb asked his uncle to pay back Tk 20,000 that his uncle had borrowed from him earlier, said Baraigram police station officer-in-charge, Shahriyar Khan.

In Bogra, a rickshaw peddler Abdul Jalil, 35, of village Pirhata under Kahalu in Bogra was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at Katnarpara of Bogra district early Wednesday, Bogra Sadar police station inspector (investigation) Aslam Ali said.

In Feni, Ripon, 22, a second year student of Nasir Memorial College and son of Imam Hossain Sentu, a van puller, was killed allegedly by his classmates over dealing with some money at Rampur in the district town on Wednesday night, said Shahinuzzaman, inspector (investigation) of Feni police.

In Sylhet, miscreants hacked a man, Akhter Miah, 40, son of late Isahak Miah of Rayban village at Moglabazar union at Dakkhin Surma upazila, to death on Wednesday night following as a sequel to previous enmity over possession of a piece of land, said Moglabazar police officer-in-charge, Khayrul Fazal.

In Comilla, police recovered the body of Abdul Gani, 55, of village Mostafapur under Comilla Sadar police station in the district from Dhulipara area under the upazila Tuesday afternoon, said Sadar Dakhkhin police station officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam. He said that the victim might have been strangled to death.

In Chittagong, police recovered the body of a female physician from Chittagong city’s Khulshi area on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shirin Akter Chowdhury, 54, wife of another physician ANM Faroque-Ur-Rashid of Khulshi area in Chittagong city, said Khulshi police OC, Nizam Uddin.

The victim’s brother Mahmud Ahmad Chowdhury lodged an unnatural death case with the Khulshi police, the OC said.

In Narayanganj, police recovered the body of Fatema Begum, 25, wife of Shafiqul Islam of village Masimpur under Rupganj in the district from her residence Tuesday afternoon, said sub-inspector Sabbir Hossain of the police station.

He said she might have been strangled to death and that her husband was the prime suspect.

In Dinajpur, police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver Md Sumon, 30, of Ramnagar area of Dinajpur district town Tuesday morning from Teghora Bazaar under Birol upazila in the district, said Tapos Chandra Pandit, officer-in-charge of Birol police station.

In Noakhali, police recovered the body of a suspected criminal Farid uddin, 45, of village Charmasjid under Subarnachar upazila from Member-tek area under Char Jabbar police station Monday morning, the police station OC Nizam uddin said.

In Gopalganj, police recovered the hanging body of Abdul Hamim Sheikh, 17, of village Chaltabari under Sadar upazila in the district from a garden about half a kilometer away from his residence, Gopalganj Sadar police station sub-inspector Masudur Rahman said.

In Savar, police recovered the body of a 14-year old boy Md Tipu, Son of Jakir Sardar of village Hasnabad under Baufal in Patuakhali from inside a bus at a petrol pump at Genda area under Savar police station in Dhaka district on Tuesday night, said Savar police station sub-inspector Md Asad, adding that police arrested the bus owner Shahim Mia, conductor Jalal and their assistant Abdul Baten for their suspected involvement in the killing.