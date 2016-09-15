BNP to wage united movement

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their party is working to wage a united movement to save the country from the current ‘autocratic’ rule.

‘We believe all the democracy-loving parties now agree that a united movement is necessary to get rid of the current autocratic regime. We’re also working to launch a united movement,’ he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at his local residence in the evening before setting out for Dhaka wrapping up his five-day visit in Thakurgaon, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Fakhrul said the ‘restoration’ of democracy is now people’s main concern as the government ‘imposed a one-party’ rule on them.

‘The current government hangs onto power, though it’s not elected with people’s votes. So, a fair election is crucial under a neutral administration,’ he observed.

Mentioning that democracy was the main spirit of the country’s Liberation War, the BNP leader said democracy was annihilated after the January-5 ‘farcical’ election. ‘Country’s people must get united to protect the spirit of the Liberation War.’

During his stay in the district, the BNP secretary general joined different meetings arranged by local units of BNP in Sadar, Pirganj, Ranisankail, Haripur and Baliadangi upazilas.