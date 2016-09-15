You are here: Home » International

Syria ceasefire broken 45 times in last 24 hours : Russia

September 15, 2016 8:15 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Moscow / New Age Online

Syria mapThe Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday it had recorded 45 violations of a ceasefire agreement in Syria in the last 24 hours.
The ministry said Russian and Syrian forces had stopped bombing areas held by opposition forces but the United States was complicating efforts to fight terrorists in the country by not providing the exact locations of moderate opposition groups.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement