Syria ceasefire broken 45 times in last 24 hours : Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday it had recorded 45 violations of a ceasefire agreement in Syria in the last 24 hours.
The ministry said Russian and Syrian forces had stopped bombing areas held by opposition forces but the United States was complicating efforts to fight terrorists in the country by not providing the exact locations of moderate opposition groups.
Syria ceasefire broken 45 times in last 24 hours : RussiaReuters . Moscow / New Age Online
