Eid festival enjoyed peacefully with government’s alertness all over: Home minister

The Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated peacefully without any report of untoward incident from anywhere of the country as police with the help of common people have been alert all over.

‘The overall law and order across the country was under control due to the government’s continuous vigilance,’ home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said at his office on Thursday, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

During a post-Eid exchange of views, he said thousands of Eid holidaymakers moved out of the capital city within a short period to celebrate the Eid ul Azha with their near and dear ones.

‘The police personnel were asked to remain alert and provide all-out support to the homebound people so that they could celebrate the Eid smoothly,’ he said.

The home minister said the government has undertaken every measure to ensure security at every centre of Eid congregation as well as all important places to avoid any sort of untoward incident in the country.

Asaduzzaman Khan said he gave various directives to the police force for ensuring security to the common people during the second largest Muslim’s festival.

Besides, the government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina also gave various directives to the security personnel for all-out security of all foreign nationals in Bangladesh.

As the home minister, he said, he was always in close touch with higher officials of the law enforcement agencies. ‘Before going to sleep, I talk to the deputy inspector generals over phone and ask them to remain alert,’ he said.

He said police must play a vital role to combat terrorism and other crimes to protect the peoples’ life and property. ‘We want to make police stronger towards that effect,’ he said while speaking about further development of police.

He said the government under the bold and dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has long been working to ensure safety, security and wellbeing of the people at any cost.