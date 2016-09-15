Those who want to destabilise country won’t be spared: Hanif

Awami League joint general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif said on Thursday that those who want to create instability in the country by unleashing terrorism, crimes against humanity and criminal activities would not be spared.

He said this while talking to local reporters in Kushtia after paying a visit to Kushtia Stadium and Swimming Pool in the district town, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Deputy commissioner Syed Belal Hossain, police super Proloy Chisim, selector of the National Cricket Team Habibul Bashar Sumon and leaders of district Awami League and its associate bodies were present, among others.

Hanif posed a question as to why some BNP leaders have been showing such softness towards those who had been imprisoned on charge of torching people to death by pouring patrol on them and various subversive acts. ‘Then, whether it could be taken as granted that such killings had been carried out at the instruction of BNP and they (BNP) have been taking responsibilities of the killings now,’ he added.

Turning to the recent remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on the facilities and benefits provided to the inmates of the jails, the Awami League leader said, ‘Facilities and benefits have been provided to the jailed persons in accordance with the Jail Code. No information, other than who are getting facilities or not, should not travel to Mirza Saheb. Then, it could be presumed that BNP has contacts with all the terrorists imprisoned in jails.’