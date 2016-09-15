You are here: Home » National

Walk-in Indian tourist visa process for senior citizens

September 15, 2016
New Age Online

With effect from September 18, senior citizens from Bangladesh, aged 65 and above, will not require prior appointment or e-token to submit their tourist visa applications.
Senior citizens can walk in and submit their applications to any of the Indian Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh, said Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday, reports United News of Bangladesh.
The Indian government has recently announced that Bangladesh nationals above the age of 65 years would be eligible for Long Term Multiple Entry Tourist visas valid for five years.
This is a goodwill gesture extended for the benefit of senior citizens, said the high commission.
It is expected to ease the visa process and further strengthen people-to-people contacts and relations between both the countries, it said.

