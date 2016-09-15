Trump a problem for the whole world, says EU’s Schulz

If US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election in November, it would be problematic for the entire world and encourage copycats in Europe, European Parliament president Martin Schulz told a German magazine.

‘Trump is not only a problem for the EU but also for the whole world,’ Schulz said in an interview with Der Spiegel published online on Thursday.

‘If a man who shows off by not having a clue and by saying that specialist knowledge is elitist rubbish ends up in the White House, a critical point will have been reached,’ said Schulz, a German centre-left Social Democrat.

Such a scenario would mean that there is an ‘obviously irresponsible man’ sitting in a position that demands the utmost sense of responsibility, Schulz said.

He added that he was concerned that Trump getting into power would spur on copycats in Europe. ‘That’s why I want Hillary Clinton to win.’