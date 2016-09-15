You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

US not implementing Syria ceasefire plan: Russia

September 15, 2016 4:28 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Moscow / New Age Online

Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday the United States was using ‘a verbal smokescreen’ to hide its reluctance to fulfil its part of a ceasefire agreement on Syria, including separation of moderate opposition units from terrorist groups.
After the third day of the ceasefire which came into force on Monday evening, only Syria’s government forces are observing the truce, the ministry said in a statement.
It said that units of the opposition ‘controlled by the US’ have intensified their shelling of civilian residential areas.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Peanuts may reduce risk of death, heart disease Eating peanuts, in small amounts, may reduce the risk of mortality, especially death from cardiovascular disease, a new study Monday...
  2. Hillary attacks rival Bernie on gun laws Hillary Clinton has attacked her main rival Bernie Sanders on gun laws at the Democratic presidential debate. When asked if...
  3. Sitting no worse for health than standing: study Sitting down is no worse for you than standing up as long as you take regular exercise, a British study...
  4. US, Iran say ‘hard work’ ahead to seal nuclear deal US secretary of state John Kerry and Iran’s foreign minister both warned Saturday of ‘hard work’ ahead as they sought...
  5. Decent jobs needed to end child labour Almost 170 million youth are trapped in child labour, deprived of education and facing a life without decent jobs, the...
  6. Woman gives birth after childhood ovarian tissue transplant A Congolese-Belgian woman has become the first in the world to give birth to a healthy child after doctors restored...
  7. Countries vow to all but eradicate malaria by 2030: WHO Countries have agreed to rid the world of malaria almost completely over the next 15 years, the World Health Organisation...
  8. 9 British medical students believed to be in Syria: report Nine British medical students have travelled to Syria, apparently to work in hospitals controlled by Islamic State, Britain’s Observer newspaper...
  9. Russian opposition bids farewell to Nemtsov Thousands of mourners on Tuesday filed past the coffin of slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, bidding farewell to a...
  10. Germany records 964,000 new asylum seekers since Jan Germany registered 964,574 new asylum seekers in the first 11 months of the year, putting Europe’s top economy on track...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement