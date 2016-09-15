Gas outage in north-west till Sept 20 for pigging works

Gas supply may remain completely or partially suspended in the north-western districts from September 15 to 20 as Gas Transmission Company Limited has started pigging works (pipeline cleaning) in its transmission lines, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘We’ve already started the pigging works at the Ashuganj-Elenga transmission line in the morning,’ GTCL managing director Mahbub Sarwar told the news agency.

Earlier, a statement of Titas Gas Company said that gas supply in Ghatail Cantonment, Gopalpur, Jamalpur, Sharishabari, Sherpur, Tarakandi and Kishoreganj will remain suspended from Thursday (September 15) to September 20 for GTCL’s pigging works.

It also said gas supply to Tangail, Mirzapur, Elenga and Chandra may face disruption for the same reason.

The Titas Gas statement mentioned GTCL will carry out its cleaning works (on-stream cleaning pigging) in the 115km Ashuganj- Elenga gas transmission line from September 15-20.

Meanwhile, the Pashchimanchal Gas Company Limited, which is responsible for gas distribution in the north-western districts, said for the GTCL works, disruption may take place in gas supply to the areas in Sirajganj, Ullapara, Shahjadpur, Bera, Santhia, Pabna, Ishwardi, Bogra and Rajshahi.

Earlier, the GTCL conducted similar works in its two pipelines–60 km Bakhrabad-Siddhirganj line and 61-km Ashuganj-Siddhirganj pipeline-from August 25 to September 1 and during the period consumers in Dhaka city, Naraynganj and its adjoining areas experienced low pressure problem in their gas supply.