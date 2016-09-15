Dhaka waiting for Colombo’s explanation over on-arrival visa suspension

Suspension of both-way on-arrival visa issuance for the citizens of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is still in force as Dhaka is still waiting to get clarification from Colombo.

On Sunday last, additional foreign secretary (Bilateral and Consular) Kamrul Ahsan had a meeting with Sri Lankan high commissioner in Dhaka Yasoja Gunasekera at his office when he wanted to know the reason behind stopping on-arrival visa facility for Bangladeshi citizens from the Sri Lankan side, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The high commissioner, in reply, said she would inform the Bangladesh foreign ministry once she knows the reason after consulting with officials in Colombo.

‘After that there has been no official communication between us regarding the matter,’ a senior official at the foreign ministry here told the news agency on Thursday afternoon over phone.

The official said they did not get any feedback until Thursday afternoon but are expecting a feedback shortly as Eid vacation is already over.

Sri Lanka stopped issuing on-arrival visas for Bangladesh citizens few days back without informing the Bangladeshi authorities.

Bangladesh also retaliated by stopping on-arrival visa facilities for the citizens of Sri Lanka, diplomatic sources said.