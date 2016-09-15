You are here: Home » International Asia-Pacific

Explosion on tourist boat kills two in Indonesia

September 15, 2016 12:40 pm·0 commentsViews: 2
Reuters . Jakarta / New Age Online
Police investigators examine the Gili Cat 2 boat following an explosion while it was en route to nearby island of Lombok, at Padangbai Port in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, September 15, 2016. — AP photo

An explosion on a ferry carrying 35 tourists between the Indonesian resort islands of Bali and Lombok on Thursday killed two people, an Indonesian and a Dutch national, and injured 13, police said.
‘Two of them died, 13 were injured,’ Bali police spokesman Made Sudana said, adding the explosion happened off the coast of Lombok.
‘It seems there was some sort of explosion on the boat, so there was an emergency with the engine.’
Tourists on board included Australian, Korean, British, French, and German citizens, according to media.
Bali and neighbouring Lombok are two of Indonesia’s most popular holiday destinations.

