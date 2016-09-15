Five jailed in SQC verdict leak case

A special court on Thursday sentenced five people to imprisonment for different terms in connection with the leak of a part of the draft verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 in the war crimes case against executed war criminal Salauddin Quader Chowdhury.

Cyber Tribunal judge KM Shamsul Alam passed the order acquitting Salauddin’s wife Farhat Quader Chowdhury and son Hummam Quader Chowdhury.

The court handed down 10-year rigorous imprisonment to lawyer Fakhrul Islam and fined him Tk one crore. In default, Fakhrul would have to serve more six months’ imprisonment.

Besides, four other accused — manager Mahbubul Ahsan, Fakhrul’s staff Mehedi Hasan, and two ICT employees – Nayan Ali and Faruk Hossain — were sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they would have to undergo more six months’ punishment behind the bars.

Among the convicts, Mehedi Hasan still remained absconding.

Hummam Quader Chowdhury also was not present before the court as his family earlier alleged that plainclothes police personnel reportedly had picked him up from in front of main gate of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan and Sessions judge court on August 4.

A group of men identifying themselves as members of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police had picked up Hummam when he along with his mother was on their way to the court to hear closing arguments in the case, their lawyer Chowdhury Mohammad Galib Ragib, told reporters quoting Hummam’s mother Farhat Quader Chowdhury.

Former Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmaker from Chittagong, Salauddin Quader Chowdhury was executed in November 2015 for crimes against humanity during the war of independence.

On October 1, 2013, Salauddin Quader was handed down the death sentence by the ICT-1.

But before the verdict was announced, the BNP leader’s wife and other members of the family showed ‘copies of the verdict’ to journalists, claiming they had found them on the internet.

In August 2014, police pressed charges against the accused.

The two ICT employees and Salauddin’s lawyer Fakhrul Islam were arrested in 2014. Later the High Court in December 2015 granted Fakhrul bail in the case.

The two ICT staff had confessed to court that they were involved in the leak.

On October 4, 2013, a case was filed with Shahbagh police station under sections 57 and 63 of Information and Communication Technology Act.

(Updated)