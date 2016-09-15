You are here: Home » National

Five jailed in SQC verdict leak case

Salauddin’s wife, son acquitted

September 15, 2016 2:15 pm·0 commentsViews: 12
New Age Online
Farhat Quader Chowdhury, Humman Quader Chowdhury

— New Age file photo

A special court on Thursday sentenced five people to imprisonment for different terms in connection with the leak of a part of the draft verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 in the war crimes case against executed war criminal Salauddin Quader Chowdhury.
Cyber Tribunal judge KM Shamsul Alam passed the order acquitting Salauddin’s wife Farhat Quader Chowdhury and son Hummam Quader Chowdhury.
The court handed down 10-year rigorous imprisonment to lawyer Fakhrul Islam and fined him Tk one  crore. In default, Fakhrul would have to serve more six months’ imprisonment.
Besides, four other accused — manager Mahbubul Ahsan, Fakhrul’s staff Mehedi Hasan, and two ICT employees – Nayan Ali and Faruk Hossain — were sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they would have to undergo more six months’ punishment behind the bars.
Among the convicts, Mehedi Hasan still remained absconding.
Hummam Quader Chowdhury also was not present before the court as his family earlier alleged that plainclothes police personnel reportedly had picked him up from in front of main gate of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan and Sessions judge court on August 4.
A group of men identifying themselves as members of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police had picked up Hummam when he along with his mother was on their way to the court to hear closing arguments in the case, their lawyer Chowdhury Mohammad Galib Ragib, told reporters quoting Hummam’s mother Farhat Quader Chowdhury.
Former Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmaker from Chittagong, Salauddin Quader Chowdhury was executed in November 2015 for crimes against humanity during the war of independence.
On October 1, 2013, Salauddin Quader was handed down the death sentence by the ICT-1.
But before the verdict was announced, the BNP leader’s wife and other members of the family showed ‘copies of the verdict’ to journalists, claiming they had found them on the internet.
In August 2014, police pressed charges against the accused.
The two ICT employees and Salauddin’s lawyer Fakhrul Islam were arrested in 2014. Later the High Court in December 2015 granted Fakhrul bail in the case.
The two ICT staff had confessed to court that they were involved in the leak.
On October 4, 2013, a case was filed with Shahbagh police station under sections 57 and 63 of Information and Communication Technology Act.
(Updated)

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. AL plots to impose one-party rule, says Fakhrul The acting acting secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, on Sunday said the country would...
  2. PM shocked at British MP murder Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock at the killing of British Labour Party MP Jo Cox. ‘I...
  3. BNP denies having relation with Israel Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Friday denied ever having any relation with Israel. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came...
  4. PM pushes for setting up SAARC food and seed banks Urging the South Asian leaders to promise to ensure food and nutritional security across the region, prime minister Sheikh Hasina...
  5. Justice Shamsuddin tried to turn court into AL premises: BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday claimed that former Supreme Court judge AHM Shamsuddin Manik had tried to turn the court...
  6. Comilla bus arson death toll rises to 8 Another victim of bus arson in Comilla succumbed to his injuries at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College and...
  7. Khaleda trial adjourned again amidst pandemonium The Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-3 on Monday again adjourned the trial of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, and...
  8. No data on coups, mutinies of 1975-1981, Quader tells JS The government has no statistics on how many military officers and members lost their lives following coups and mutinies taken...
  9. BNP-led alliance calls hartal for Monday The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led opposition alliance has called a nationwide dawn to dusk general strike for Monday in demanding immediate...
  10. We will field candidates to 300 seats in the next polls, says Ershad Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad on Sunday instructed his party men to revitalise the party at the grassroots level and...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement