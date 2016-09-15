College student killed ‘by classmates’ in Feni

A college student was killed allegedly by his classmates over dealing of some money at Rampur in Feni town on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Ripon, 22, a second-year student of Nasir Memorial College, and son of Imam Hossain Sentu, a van puller, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Shahinuzzaman, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Feni police station, said Ripon had an enmity with some of his classmates over Tk 2,000.

As a sequel to the enmity, some youths called Ripon out of the house over phone and took him to a place nearby around 10:00pm.

Later, they hit Ripon with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing his groaning, some locals came to rescue Ripon and rushed him to Feni General Hospital where physicians declared him dead.