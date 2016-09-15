Eskaton-Mouchak flyover opened for traffic

The Eskaton-Mouchak Flyover has been opened for traffic to ease the congestion at a major area of the capital city Dhaka.

The minister for local government and rural development, Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, inaugurated the flyover Thursday morning, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

With this, motorists travelling from the Bangla Motor to Eskaton and beyond need no longer wait for the signal at the Moghbazar busy intersection for long.

The one kilometer flyover is a part of the Moghbazar-Mouchak project, which is designed to connect a vast area of the capital to a fast moving road infrastructure system.

‘This flyover will ease greatly the capital’s traffic movements, but we need to complete a master plan for ensuring a faster and hassles-free traffic system,’ the minister said while inaugurating the flyover.

He also said the Moghbazar-Mouchak project would be completed in June or July next year.

The prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated first phase of the 8.70 kilometer Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover for traffic on March 30 this year.

According to the project details, the purpose of the project is to facilitate north-south traffic movement through increased traffic carrying capacity at Satrasta, FDC, Moghbazar, Mouchak, Santinagar, Malibagh, and two railway intersections at Malibagh area.