Hermaphrodite hacked to death in Jamalpur

A hermaphrodite was stabbed to death in an attack by miscreants at village Batchar of Islampur in Jamalpur early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Haider Ali Koli, 40, of the village, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Quoting locals, police said seven to eight miscreants swooped on the house of Haider and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police sent the body to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nizam Uddin, superintendent of police in Jamalpur, said Haider who was in leadership of the hermaphrodite community from Uttara to Moghbazar in the capital might have been killed over establishing supremacy in its jurisdiction.