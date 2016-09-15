IU intake test online application process begins

The intake test online application process for the first-year honours courses under 2016-17 academic session of Islamic University in Kushtia started on Thursday and will continue till October 20, said M Ataul Haq, head of the information, publication and public relations office.

The aspirants will have to register themselves by sending message from any Teletalk number.

They will also have to pay registration fee Tk 50 along with Tk 400 for each unit form separately through Teletalk connections.

More information about the intake test is available on the university website at www.iu.ac.bd, he added.