Murder accused killed in Kishoreganj ‘gunfight’

A person, who was accused in several murder cases, was killed in a reported gunfight between his cohorts and police at village Shatirchar of Bajitpur in Kishoreganj early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Fadur Ali, 35, who had five separate murder cases against him, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Makbul Hossain Molla, officer-in-charge of Bajitpur police station, said a team of police arrested Fadur Ali at Belabo in Narsingdi on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, police along with Fadur Ali launched a drive at Shatirchar to recover firearms around 3:00am.

Sensing presence of the law enforcers, Fadur Ali’s associates opened fire on police personnel prompting them to retaliate, triggering a gunfight.

At one stage, Fadur Ali was caught in the line of fire and died on the spot.

Three police personnel — sub-inspector Aminul Islam, and constables Shakhawat Hossain and Rupom — were injured in the incident and they were admitted to Kishoreganj General Hospital.

Police also recovered four firearms and nine rounds of bullets from the scene.