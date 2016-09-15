You are here: Home » National

One killed in Sadarghat launch collision

September 15, 2016 10:15 am·0 commentsViews: 1
New Age Online
launch

— UNB file photo

A man was killed while five others injured when a launch slammed into another launch at Sadarghat launch terminal in the city on Thursday.
River police sources said the accident took place around 8:00am when a launch named ‘Karnaphuli-9’ from Barisal hit ‘MV-Sreenagar-7’ after they arrived at the terminal, leaving six people injured, reports United News of Bangladesh.
The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where an unidentified man, aged around 30, died after admission.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement