One killed in Sadarghat launch collision

A man was killed while five others injured when a launch slammed into another launch at Sadarghat launch terminal in the city on Thursday.

River police sources said the accident took place around 8:00am when a launch named ‘Karnaphuli-9’ from Barisal hit ‘MV-Sreenagar-7’ after they arrived at the terminal, leaving six people injured, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where an unidentified man, aged around 30, died after admission.