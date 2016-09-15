You are here: Home » National

College student stabbed dead in Lakshmipur

Lakshmipur mapA college student was stabbed to death in an attack by miscreants in Abhirkhil area of Lakshmipur sadar on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Hossain Ahmed Shaon, son of Belayet Hossain of village Radhapur in the upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Shaon had passed Higher Secondary Certificate examinations from Lakshmipur Government College this year.
Quoting witnesses, police said Mahibullah Master had an enmity with Sohel, Shaker, Paran and Pervez over the ownership of a piece of land.
As a sequel to the enmity, an altercation ensued between Mahibullah and the four.
Later at one stage, the rival group stormed the house of Mahibullah and stabbed Shaon, who had come on a visit to his aunt’s house, and two others with sharp weapons indiscriminately, leaving Shaon dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were rushed to Lakshmipur General Hospital.
Police arrested three women in this connection.

