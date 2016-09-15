Dhaka-Ctg rail link restored after 10 hours

The train communications of Chittagong with Dhaka and Sylhet resumed early Thursday, after 10 hours of suspension following derailment of an intercity train near Pahartali railway station in Chittagong city.

However, the train communications were restored around 2:00am, said divisional traffic officer (east zone) Feroz Iftekhar, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Earlier, four rear compartments of Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Godhuli Express from Chittagong veered off the tracks around 3:30pm on Wednesday while leaving the Pahartali railway station, halting train movement on different routes, including Chittagong-Dhaka and Chittagong-Sylhet, said officer-in-charge of Pahartali police station Ranjit Kumar Barua.

All the four compartments overturned beside the rail track, leaving at least 15 passengers injured.

Sources at the railway east zone control room said the accident happened due to over speed of the train while changing rail line.