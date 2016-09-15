You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Hillary Clinton ‘healthy and fit’, says physician

September 15, 2016 9:05 am·0 commentsViews: 1
BBC / New Age Online
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton. – Reuters file photo

Hillary Clinton is ‘healthy and fit to serve’ as US president, says her physician, as her campaign released updated medical information.
The statement said the Democratic presidential nominee ‘continues to improve’ after a pneumonia diagnosis.
The disclosure came as her Republican rival Donald Trump released health data of his own on a medical chat show.
Clinton aides say she will return to the campaign trail on Thursday after falling ill in public at the weekend.
Both candidates, among the oldest ever to run for the White House, have been under intense pressure to share more medical information.
Health issues have dominated the race for November’s election since a dizzy spell forced Clinton, 68, to leave a 9/11 ceremony in New York on Sunday.
Her campaign said on Wednesday that her physician found her complete physical examination was ‘normal’ and she is in ‘excellent mental condition’.
The physician, Lisa Bardack, said Clinton was ‘recovering well with antibiotics and rest’.
The campaign said she had a chest scan on Friday that showed a ‘mild, non-contagious bacterial pneumonia’.
Clinton – who has been recuperating at her suburban New York home – was treated with an antibiotic called Levaquin, which she was prescribed for 10 days.
‘She continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as president of the United States,’ concluded Bardack in the letter.
The physician said Clinton was up to date on all vaccines, including two given to help prevent pneumonia, Prevnar and Pneumovax.
The letter did not state when she received those vaccines.
Clinton’s blood pressure (of 100 over 70) and total cholesterol (189) were all within healthy levels, according to the letter.
The former secretary of state also had a normal mammogram and breast ultrasound, said the physician. She takes thyroid and allergy medicines and the blood thinner Coumadin, prescribed after she suffered a blood clot resulting from a 2012 concussion.
The blood clot was said to have been in a vein in the space between the brain and the skull behind the right ear.
The complication led Clinton to spend a few days in hospital and take a month off from her job at the state department.
Trump, meanwhile, has said he is planning to release details this week of a recent physical.
The Republican White House nominee handed over a one-page summary of that examination while appearing on The Dr Oz Show.
He told the host he is 236lb and 6ft 3in tall, which would make him clinically overweight.
The syndicated television show will not be broadcast until Thursday and the campaign declined to immediately disclose the results.
Trump told a rally in Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday night that he doubted Clinton would have the stamina to lead one of his events.
He asked the crowd: ‘You think Hillary would be able to stand up here for an hour and do this? I don’t think so, I don’t think so.’
Trump later said she was ‘lying in bed, getting better’.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Obama hopes for US embassy in Cuba before April summit in Panama US President Barack Obama said on Monday he hopes the United Stateswill open an embassy in Cuba by the time...
  2. Refugees put Merkel to test as she marks 10 years in power German chancellor Angela Merkel marks a decade in power Sunday facing the fight of her political life over her liberal...
  3. Polish airlines says passenger bomb threat was a joke The passenger who made a bomb threat on charter firm Small Planet Airlines Poland’s flight from Warsaw to Egypt later...
  4. Republicans clash with Obama over Syria refugee programme US lawmakers forged ahead Wednesday with efforts to freeze White House plans to resettle Syrian refugees after the Paris attacks,...
  5. Marlon James wins Man Booker Jamaican author Marlon James has won the Man Booker Prize for his novel inspired by the attempted assassination of Bob...
  6. EU tracks 30,000 migrant smugglers With the world still reeling from images of a drowned Syrian boy, European authorities say it is their top priority...
  7. New York prison escapee killed by police Law enforcement officers on Friday shot and killed one of two prisoners who broke out of a maximum security prison...
  8. UK Labour to run separate pro-EU campaign The opposition Labour Party will run a separate campaign to keep Britain inside the EU when the country holds a...
  9. US court dismisses United Airlines’ case against Bangladeshi-origin entrepreneur United Airlines and Orbitz had filed a civil lawsuit in November against Aktarer Zaman, a young computer whiz from New...
  10. UN committee rebukes Myanmar over treatment of Muslim minority The United Nations General Assembly’s human rights committee on Wednesday criticised Myanmar for its treatment of the nation’s Muslim minority...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement