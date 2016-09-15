You are here: Home » International Asia-Pacific

Typhoon cuts power as it slams into China

September 15, 2016 8:02 am·0 commentsViews: 7
Reuters . Beijing / New Age Online
TAIWAN TYPHOON MERANTI

Super Typhoon Meranti is seen approaching Taiwan in an image from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite taken at 1:10am EDT (0510 GMT) September 13, 2016. – Reuters photo

Typhoon Meranti slammed into southeastern China on Thursday, bringing strong winds and lashing rain and cutting power in what state media said was the strongest storm of the year globally, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The storm, registered as a super typhoon before losing strength after sweeping southern Taiwan, made landfall in the early hours near the major city of Xiamen.
Pictures on state media showed flooded streets in some parts of the province of Fujian, where Xiamen is located, fallen trees and crushed cars.
Dozens of flights and train services have been cancelled, state television said, inconveniencing people at the start of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
Some parts of Xiamen, including both urban and rural areas, had power supplies cut off, the report added.
Xinhua news agency said it was the strongest typhoon to hit that part of the country since the founding of Communist China in 1949 and the strongest so far this year anywhere in the world.
Tens of thousands of people had already been evacuated as the storm approached and fishing boats called back to port.
One person died and 38 were injured in Taiwan, the Central Emergency Operation Centre said, as the typhoon hit the southern part of the island on Wednesday.
Meranti was a Category 5 typhoon, the strongest classification awarded by Tropical Storm Risk storm tracker, before it made landfall on the mainland and has since been downgraded to Category 2.
Typhoons are common at this time of year, picking up strength as they cross the warm waters of the Pacific and bringing fierce winds and rain when they hit land.
Meranti will continue to lose strength as it pushes inland and up towards China’s commercial capital of Shanghai, but will bring heavy rain.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Philippine leader hit with impeachment complaint Twenty-eight people, including prominent activists and a retired Catholic bishop, filed an impeachment complaint Monday against Philippine president Benigno Aquino...
  2. Ten Afghan cops shot dead in insider attack A rogue Afghan policeman drugged and then shot dead 10 of his colleagues in the country’s volatile south early Tuesday,...
  3. Families wait for news after Indonesia ferry disaster Rescuers scoured a remote gulf Monday for survivors of a weekend ferry disaster in central Indonesia, as anguished relatives gathered...
  4. Philippine crowd building for papal Mass Pope Francis was to offer up his final Mass in the Philippines in honor of the dead in Typhoon Haiyan...
  5. Thousands flee as storm hits Philippines Three people were killed, one is missing and thousands fled their homes as a tropical storm battered the southern Philippines...
  6. Taliban claim NATO ‘defeat’ in Afghan war The Taliban responded scornfully Monday to the formal end of NATO’s war in Afghanistan, describing the US-led mission as a...
  7. Thai junta push new behavioural code on schoolchildren Thailand’s military rulers are pushing a new behavioural code on schoolchildren emphasising love for the monarchy and deference to authority,...
  8. North Korea rejects UN criticism, threatens nuclear test North Korea on Thursday rejected a UN resolution condemning its rights record and warned that it was being pushed into...
  9. Thailand arrests 53 Rohingyas Thai authorities on Saturday arrested 53 Rohingya migrants and two suspected Thai traffickers en route to neighbouring Malaysia, an official...
  10. Democracy is nothing to fear On the anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown on student-led protests in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, Taiwan’s new president told...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement