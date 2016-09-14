Offices to resume tomorrow after six-day Eid vacation

All Offices and courts will resume tomorrow after a six-day vacation on the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

People who went their village homes to celebrate the festival with dear and near ones started return to the city, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha.

The government employees got six-day vacation in the festival. Three-day for Eid, Friday and Saturday weekends and one day more holiday on Sunday as per the executive order of prime minister.

In line with the order, the government officials will have to work on September 24 (Saturday) for the Sunday’s (September 11) holiday.