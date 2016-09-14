Eskaton-Mouchak flyover set for opening

The Eskaton-Mouchak Flyover is set for opening tomorrow to ease the congestion on this important road at the heart of the capital, officials said on Wednesday.

‘The flyover will be opened for public after its inauguration at 11:00am . . . local government minister engineer Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain will inaugurate the flyover,’ a spokesman of the ministry told, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

He said the one kilometre and two-lane flyover was the part of a mega project of networked flyovers called Moghbazar-Mouchak project that was to connect a vast area at the central part of the capital.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated first phase of the 8.70 kilometre Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover for traffic on March 30 this year. According to the project details, the purpose of the project is to facilitate north-south traffic movement through increased traffic carrying capacity at Satrasta, FDC, Moghbazar, Mouchak, Santinagar, Malibag, Moghbazar and two railway intersections in Malibagh area.