Three-day Igloo ice cream fest begins

A three-day long Igloo Ice Cream festival begins at Dhanmondi’s the Emmanuel’s Convention Centre in the capital on Wednesday.
Quick Bite has organised the festival for second year in a row for all ice cream lovers of the country.
The organisers hoped that this would be the biggest festival of its kind on Eid-ul-Azha holiday in future.
Spending Tk 500, a person can taste different flavours of Igloo ice cream during the festival.
In addition to ice cream, the organisers have arranged live music show and photo contest.
The festival will remain open from 11:00am to 10:00pm till September 16.

