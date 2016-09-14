Derailment snaps Dhaka-Chittagong rail link

Rail communication of Chittagong with Dhaka has been cut off as an inter-city train derailed near Pahartali rail crossing in Chittagong city Wednesday afternoon.

The last three coaches of the train, Mahanagar Godhuli, that left Chittagong Railway Station at 3:10pm, derailed near Pahartali rail crossing at about 3:30pm.

Following the derailment, rail communication of Chittagong with Dhaka remained suspended for hours.

Railway Eastern Division Chittagong Controller Room officials said the Mahanagar train has started for Dhaka with the remaining 12 coaches.

The rescue operation is going on, the officials said.