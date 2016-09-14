You are here: Home » Sports Cricket

Barmy Army not going to Bangladesh

September 14, 2016 11:25 am·0 commentsViews: 9
New Age Online

England's Barmy ArmyThe Barmy Army, a group of travelling England fans, has said it will not be following the team on tour in Bangladesh owing to prevailing security concerns.
A statement on the group’s website said that while the Bangladesh Cricket Board had taken an interest in improving security for fans, the ‘measures do not yet go far enough to persuade us to go against FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) advice.’
The development came two days after England ODI captain Eoin Morgan and opening batsman Alex Hales said they would not be travelling to Bangladesh either, despite the ECB saying the tour would go ahead, following an assessment of the security measures in place, reports ESPN cricinfo.
‘Behind the scenes we have been liaising with the ECB and the Bangladesh Cricket Board and have now received advice from the latter,’ the Barmy Army said.
‘We have been supplied with a list of hotels in Dhaka and Chittagong that will receive protection from the Bangladesh Police and been told that England supporters will be afforded their own segregated area within the stadium.’
‘However on the issue of escorts to and from stadiums (where due to local traffic conditions supporters will be most vulnerable to attack), we have been supplied with the contact details of a private security company, the implication being that any extra security will have be at supporter’s own expense. Whilst we are grateful that the BCB are taking an interest, we feel these measures do not yet go far enough to persuade us to go against FCO advice.’
‘It is a matter of great regret that we feel unable to endorse travel to Bangladesh. Those of us lucky enough to have visited this country on previous tours have lasting and fond memories of a warm welcome, friendly locals and wonderful food. Perhaps the greatest pleasure being able to mix freely with the general population, particularly in and around the stadiums. We were also able to wander and explore the teeming cities of Dhaka and Chittagong without fear. FCO advice specifically warns against such activities.’
The concerns over security for England’s tour of Bangladesh began after the capital city, Dhaka, suffered a terrorist attack in July that left many dead. Australia had also cancelled their tour to the country at the end of last year and had pulled out of the Under-19 World Cup this year due to security concerns.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Tigers in dilemma over Tamim Opener Tamim Iqbal has become the biggest dilemma for Bangladesh team management which is planning their squad for the third...
  2. MSC powerless to stop Abahani tyranny The traditional rivalry between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited has turned into a mere friendly contest as the two...
  3. Ali hundred puts England on top Moeen Ali capitalised on poor Sri Lanka fielding with an innings of 155 not out as England established a commanding...
  4. Didn’t do anything special with Sakib: Salahuddin Former Bangladesh national team fielding coach Mohammad Salahuddin on Monday said he did not do anything special with Sakib al...
  5. WI women stun Aussies to win title Powerful half-centuries from Hayley Matthews and skipper Stafanie Taylor fired the West Indies to their maiden women’s World Twenty20 crown...
  6. BANGLADESH V INDIA ASIA CUP T20 IN NUMBERS Bangladesh’s first three bowlers got a wicket in their first over against India on Wednesday. Al-Amin Hossain bowled Shikhar Dhawan...
  7. India overcome Mustafiz hoodoo India looked to have conquered the omen of Mustafizur Rahman as they went against with all preparedness in his maiden...
  8. Relieved Jakir eyes bright future Bangladesh Under-19 team’s quarter-final hero Jakir Hasan felt relieved to be back among runs as he was determined to get...
  9. Aussies level series Australia, propped up by 98 from David Warner, held their nerve to beat New Zealand by four wickets to win...
  10. Warner to skipper Aussies in Smith’s absence Australia’s Steve Smith has been rested to focus on next month’s tour of South Africa leaving David Warner to lead...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement