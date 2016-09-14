Couple found dead in Khulna

A couple was found dead in two ponds at village Ekhri of Terakhada in Khulna on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Khasru Mollah, 40, and his expecting wife Lippi Begum, 38, residents of the village, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Police recovered the bodies around 8:30am and sent those to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Mesbah Uddin, officer-in-charge of Terakhada police station, said the couple went out from their house on Tuesday night and did not return home.

Later, locals spotted their floating bodies in the two separate ponds around 6:30am and informed police.

Police arrested two people at the village in connection with the murder.

‘The bodies bore several injury marks,’ the police officer-in-charge added.