Seven killed in road accidents

At least seven people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Thakurgaon and Chittagong on Wednesday.

In Dhaka, an elderly couple was killed as a speeding car hit them in Shewrapara area this morning.

The victims were identified as Ataur Rahman, 70, and his wife Rawshan Ara, 60, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sub-inspector Meherunnisa, a duty officer at Kafrul police station, said the speeding car hit them as they were standing near a road adjacent to Shewrapara bus stand around 6:30am, leaving them dead on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies and handed those over to family members without any autopsy.

In Thakurgaon, three people, including a woman, were killed and a minor boy was injured as a minibus hit a pick-up van on Thakurgaon-Dinajpur highway at Boro Khonchabari in sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Ramjan Ali, 60, and Abdul Gaffar, 60, residents of village Rajbari, and Rozina Akhter, 22, of village Prannagar in the upazila.

Moshiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of sadar police station, said the Dinajpur-bound minibus hit the speeding pick-up on the highway around 11:00am.

The impact of crash left its two passengers, Ramjan and Gaffar, dead on the spot and Rozina and her 7-year-old boy injured.

The injured were taken to Thakurgaon General Hospital where Rozina succumbed to her injuries.

In Chittagong, two people, including a woman, were killed and four others injured as a truck hit a minibus on Dhaka-Chittagong highway at Madan Haat of Sitakunda upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Polina, 30, an ethnic minority woman, and Shaymlal Chandra Paul, 42.

Saleh Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Baro Awlia highway police camp, said the goods-laden truck hit the stationary minibus after its driver lost control over its steering and plunged into a roadside ditch, leaving a minibus passenger and a truck passenger dead on the spot, and four others injured.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

(Updated)