Robbers kidnap 20 fishermen at Sunderbans

Robbers kidnapped 20 fishermen and looted valuables from their trawlers in the Sunderbans at Dhanshiddhir Char of Mongla in Bagerhat early Wednesday.

Those escaped the kidnapping said 10 to 12 robbers of ‘Jahangir Bahini’ swooped on around 200 fishermen fishing in the Sunderbans area in 20 trawlers in the early hours, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The robbers looted fish and nets worth Tk five lakh from the trawlers and picked 20 fishermen up, they added.

Five of the fishermen were injured by robbers’ beating as they tried to resist the kidnapers.

The robbers demanded Tk one lakh as ransom for the release of each of the abductees.

Lieutenant Fariduzzaman Khan, staff officer of operational department of coast Mongla west zone, said coast guards are on a drive to rescue the fishermen.