BGB-smugglers clash injures three in Sunamganj

Three people were injured in a clash between members of Border Guard Bangladesh and suspected smugglers at village Minarpara of Tahirpur in Sunamganj on Tuesday evening.

Two BGB personnel and one suspected smuggler are among the injured, BGB sources said.

The injured ‘smuggler’ was identified as Md Rafiqul, 35, son of Abdul Bari, a resident of village Uttar Muksedur in the upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Lieutenant Colonel Nasir Uddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Sunamganj BGB-28 battalion, said a BGB team conducted a drive at the village and arrested two smugglers along with 72 bottles of liquor in the evening.

When the BGB team was returning, cohorts of the two arrested smugglers attacked them and hurled brick chips at them.

Later, the BGB members opened fire which left Rafiqul injured with bullet.