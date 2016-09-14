Two killed in Chittagong road accident

Two people, including a woman, were killed and four others injured as a truck hit a minibus on Dhaka-Chittagong highway at Madan Haat of Sitakunda in Chittagong on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Polina, 30, an ethnic minority woman, and Shaymlal Chandra Paul, 42, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Saleh Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Baro Awlia highway police camp, said the goods-laden truck hit the stationary minibus after its driver lost control over its steering and plunged into a roadside ditch, leaving a minibus passenger and a truck passenger dead on the spot, and four others injured.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.