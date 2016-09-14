Another Tampaco fire victim dies; death toll now 34

Another man who suffered serious burn injuries at Tampaco Foils factory fire in Tongi BSCIC industrial area on Saturday died at a private clinic in the capital on Tuesday night.

With this, the death toll in the fatal fire incident rose to 34, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The victim was identified as Monwar Hossain, 34, from Naria upazila in Shariatpur.

According to Gazipur district administration control room, Monwar died at Northern International Medical College Hospital in Dhanmondi area around 11:30pm.

Army and fire service personnel have been carrying out their rescue operation at the fire-ravaged factory as 10 people remain missing as per a list made by the district administration.

Tampaco Foils Limited caught fire followed by an explosion in the early hours of Saturday.