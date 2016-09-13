Lightning kills Satkhira boy

New Age Online

A boy was killed and his father and brother were injured, in a lightning strike at Madra village in Tala upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Milon Mandal, 15, of the village while the injured were his father Budho Mandal, 50, and younger brother Ripon Mandal, 13, United News of Bangladesh.

Magura Union Parishad chairman Ganash Debnath said Milon died on the spot and his father and brother suffered injuries as a peal of lightning struck them while they were fishing in a canal during rain at noon.

The injured were given first aid, said Ganash.