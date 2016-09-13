Grocery shop owner found dead in Comilla

New Age Online

A grocery shop owner was found dead in his shop at Neorai in the city on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Abdul Gony, 55, son of Ahmed Ali of Mostafapur village in Sadar upazila of the district, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Inspector (investigations) of Sadar Dakhkhin Police Station Sajal Kumar Kanu said after Gony’s shop remained closed till Tuesday noon and he had not responded to repeated calls, locals informed police.

Later, law enforcers found him lying on the floor after breaking open the door.

The body that bore several injury marks in the head and neck was sent to the Comilla Medical College Hospital morgue.

Police suspect that Gony was killed at some point during Monday night.