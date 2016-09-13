Road crash kills 2 minor girls in Jamalpur

New Age Online

Two girls were killed in a road accident at Pullakandi on Dewanganj-Sanandabari road in Dewanganj upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rupsha, 9, daughter of Ijjat Ali, and Ambia, 12, daughter of Amrul Haque of Modoner Char village in the upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Officer-in-Charge of Dewanganj police station Mostasinur Rahman said the accident occurred around 12pm when a human hauler (leguna) turned turtle on the road and rammed into the two girls while they were walking beside the road, leaving both dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.