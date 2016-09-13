You are here: Home » National

Tongi factory fire death toll remains unchanged

September 13, 2016 7:18 pm·0 commentsViews: 2

New Age Online

Tongi factory fire

— New Age photo

The operation for cleaning and search of the victims of Tampaco Foils Limited fire continued on Tuesday as the fire service and civil defence authority began dismantling the collapsed building.

The death toll remained unchanged on 33 as no new body was found on Tuesday, fire service deputy assistant director Akhtaruzzaman Liton told New Age.

Satyajit Roy Das, an assistant commissioner of Gazipur district administration, told New Age that they could so far identify 27 bodies.

A total of 10 people still remained missing, he said.

Fire service official Akhtaruzzaman said that they had begun dismantling the building and cleaning the debris and Army had been working relentlessly with them.

Gazipur City Corporation, Dhaka North City Corporation, Gazipur district and police administration had joined the cleaning operation, he said.

A team of Bangladesh Army joined the cleaning operation Monday with its over 100 personnel, including a medical team, being involved , according to a release issued by Inter Services Public Relations directorate.

‘The factory had around 25 tonnes of chemicals stored, including ethyl acetate. which is highly inflammable,’ the release said.

‘It is not clear how long it will take to complete the cleaning operation and search for bodies,’ it said.

Meanwhile on Sunday night, a case was filed with Tongi police station against the owner of Tampaco Foils Limited, his wife and five others in the incident of deadly fire, said officer-in-charge Firoz Talukder of the police station.

Abdul Kader, father of a victim named Jewel, filed the case against Syed Mokbul Hossain, owner of the factory, his wife Shefali Akter, and five others, the police officer-in-charge added.

The fire broke out on September 10 at Tampaco Foils Limited, a four-story packaging factory in Tongi.

The authority initially suspected a boiler blast as the reason behind the fire.

But Sharafat Ali, the boiler inspector for the Dhaka region told New Age that they found the boilers at the factory are undamaged and the reason for the fire could be different.

The fire was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people.

It is also the biggest industrial disaster in the country since the collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 people.

Fire service officials said that the factory had three inter-linked buildings, including two old buildings unfit for running such a factory.

The front side one collapsed immediately after the explosion and the other collapsed within a couple of hours due to the fire.

 

 

