Syrian Observatory says more than 301,000 killed in Syria

September 13, 2016
Reuters . Beirut / New Age Online

Syria mapWar monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday the number of deaths it had documented in Syria since the start of the conflict in 2011 has reached more than 301,000.
The Britain-based Observatory said it had documented the deaths of 301,781 civilians and fighters since March 18, 2011, but estimates the total death toll to be around 430,000.

