Syria truce holds at start of second day

September 13, 2016
Reuters . Beirut / New Age Online

A nationwide ceasefire was holding across Syria at the start of its second day on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The monitoring body said it had not recorded a single civilian death from fighting in the fifteen hours since the ceasefire came into effect on Monday night.
The seven-day truce, brokered by Russia and the United States, is their second attempt this year by to halt Syria’s five-year-old civil war.
Russia is a major backer of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, while the United States supports some of the rebel groups fighting to topple him.

