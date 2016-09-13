PM calls for constant vigilance against militancy, terrorism

Reiterating her call to all to remain alert against terrorism and militancy, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said there is a need for constant vigilance by everyone so that conspirators cannot foil the country’s hard-earned independence.

‘Bangladesh has got its independence through the huge blood and sacrifice of people, including youths, farmers, teachers, women and freedom-loving common people. Everybody will have to remain alert so that the wheel of development and prosperity cannot be stopped by any evil quarter…I’m requesting all to remain vigil against terrorism and militancy,’ she said.

She made the call while exchanging Eid greetings with people from all walks of life, including party leaders and workers, judges and foreign diplomats, at her official residence Ganobhaban on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina first exchanged Eid greetings with people from all strata and professions, including party leaders and workers, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and intellectuals at the Ganobhaban lawn.

Talking about the militancy and terrorism, she said it is the problem of the whole world, not of any particular country. ‘We’ll have to face this problem from everyone’s own position,’ she said.

The prime minister urged all to keep aloof from these social menaces. ‘Because I don’t want to see any militancy and terrorism on Bangladesh’s soil, the people of the country are tolerant as they believe in the spirit of non-communalism…everyone will perform their

own religious duties peacefully,’ she said.

Pointing to recent terrorist acts in the country, the prime minister called upon all, including parents, guardians, imams, teachers and students, to remain careful against such menaces, and play their due role from their respective positions to face the twin monsters.

Terming Islam a religion of peace, Hasina said those who are killing innocent people in the name of the holy religion are just defaming it.

The people of Bangladesh are peace-loving ones, she said adding that they never believe in terrorist and militant activities.

The Bangalee is a victorious nation and it will move in the world with its head high, she said.

Referring to the incident of Tampaco Factory tragedy, she expressed profound shock and sorrow for the loss of lives and property just ahead of the Eid.

The prime minister called upon the factory owners to ensure all the necessary safety measures in their factories and said she already directed the Industries Minister to look into this issue very strictly so that such accidents cannot recur in the future any more.

Hasina mentioned that her government has been working to develop the country with its own resources and said some incidents create obstacles to it, but the government will tackle those with cooperation of all and steer the country towards prosperity.

Highlighting the achievements of her government in the socio-economic front, she said Bangladesh is marching towards development and prosperity and her government wants to take it to a dignified position before the world community saying the country would not lag

behind in any away.

Greeting the people of the country and the expatriate Bangladeshis on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha, Hasina said people across the country are celebrating this festival with due religious fervour as the law enforcers are performing their responsibilities very fine

maintaining law and order.

She said Bangladesh is a non-communal country where the people of all faiths irrespective of caste and creeds, rich and poor celebrate their rituals, including Eid, in a festive mood.

Noting that religion is for individual and festival is for all, the prime minister said Bangladesh is a unique example in the world where the people of all religions celebrate their rituals together in a festive mood.

She expressed satisfaction at the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the country as well as for the celebration of the Eid festival in a religious fervour.

Awami League general secretary and public administration affairs minister Syed Ashraful Islam, ICT affairs minister Architect Yafesh Osman, state minister for Women and Children Meher Afroz Chumki, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Annisul Haq, former ministers Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, advocate Shahara Khatun, Dipu Moni and Faruk Khan, former FBCCI president Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed were, among others, present.

Later, the prime minister exchanged Eid greetings with judges and foreign diplomats at the same venue.