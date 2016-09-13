No room for complacency, says ILO about Bangladesh workers’ security

International Labour Organisation director general Guy Ryder has said the incident at Tampaco Foils Limited in Gazipur highlights that there can be no room for complacency and much ground still needs to be covered despite progress about security of workers in Bangladesh.

‘The ILO is ready to further support Bangladesh’s efforts to ensure the safety of its workers,’ Ryder said in response to Tampaco Foils Limited fire.

The ILO DG said they are deeply saddened by the loss of lives resulting from an explosion and fire at Tampaco Foils Limited on September 10 last, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘On behalf of the International Labour Organisation, I would like to extend our sympathy to the families of the victims. We wish those injured a full and speedy recovery.’

There have been major efforts to enhance workplace safety over the past three and a half years in Bangladesh, mainly focusing on the ready-made garment sector, the ILO DG said.

Significant work has also been directed towards enhancing the capacity of the fire service and civil defence department, as well as the country’s labour inspectorate – improved working conditions and safety standards across all industrial sectors also depend on strengthening these organisations, Ryder said.

‘Strengthening the capacity of regulatory oversight bodies is key as is the need to bring together diverse stakeholders to establish a stronger culture of preventative safety in all industrial sectors.’