You are here: Home » International

Modi calls violence in Indian IT hub over water dispute ‘distressful’

September 13, 2016 1:13 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . New Delhi / New Age Online
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that riots over access to river water in the technology hub of Bengaluru this week were ‘distressful’ and the dispute must be resolved peacefully.
Protestors, angry about a court decision calling on the southern state of Karnataka to divert some of the water from the Cauvery River to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, torched vehicles and pelted stones at people on Monday.
One person was killed in police firing as security forces took to the streets to quell the violence.
‘Situation that has emerged in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu, as a fallout of issue of distribution of waters of Cauvery River, is distressful,’ Modi said on Twitter.
‘This dispute can only be solved within the legal ambit. Breaking the law is not a viable alternative.’

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Indian party leader sparks backlash over rape remarks The mother of a student who was fatally gang-raped on a bus led the outrage Friday against an Indian political...
  2. Landslides, flood kill 25 in India The death toll from landslides and flooding in northern India has risen to 25 after rescuers found more bodies buried...
  3. Rahul blasts sterilisation deaths India’s opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Saturday a ‘thorough probe’ into the deaths of 13 women undergoing sterilisation surgery...
  4. Afghan rivals close to end feud over power share Afghanistan’s rival presidential candidates may reach a deal on how to share power late on Tuesday, according to Afghan and...
  5. Indian start-up launches shoes that show way ‘Wizard of Oz’ heroine Dorothy only had to click her ruby red slippers together and they would spirit her home...
  6. Pak family slits throats of couple over love marriage A young couple in Pakistan were tied up and had their throats slit with scythes after they married for love,...
  7. Pakistan airport cleared of militants after attack kills 28 Twenty-eight people were killed as Pakistan's military fought an all-night battle Monday with Taliban gunmen who besieged Karachi airport armed...
  8. Ready for struggle, says Rahul Gandhi ‘It’s time for struggle. We are ready for it’ – this was Rahul Gandhi’s message to partymen after Congress’ Lok...
  9. One dead in bomb blasts at Indian train station Twin bombs planted on a train killed at least one person and wounded nine others in the main southern Indian...
  10. Indian forces arrest 1,000 protesters in Kashmir Indian forces have arrested more than a thousand protesters in Indian-controlled Kashmir in an attempt to stem violent demonstrations in...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement